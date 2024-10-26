Your Wife Should Be Your Only Female Bestie’, Rita Edochie Advises Men

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has given a candid advice to married men who keeps close ties with female friends or ex-girlfriends.

According to Rita, a married man’s only female “best friend” should be his wife, adding that if he cherished his friendship with his ex so much, he should have stayed with her.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the actress advised single women who label themselves as best friends to married men, cautioning that such relationships often hint at being “side chicks.”

She encouraged married men to establish boundaries and focus solely on their wives, moving on fully from previous relationships.

She wrote, “The next thing now una go begin tok second wife matter. As a married man, you are busy keeping female besties.

“Your ex for that matter, if I talk now una go say Ijele you dey worry. Imagine going back to your vomit, if you love and value your relationship with your ex a lot, why didn’t you end up with her?

“Why drop her? Call her your ex, marry an entirely different woman. Then go back to relate with that same ex while still married to your wife?

“Have you thought about the mental and emotional stress it imposes on the women you lawfully wed? Hmmmmm. Just hmmm.

“Goat and yam no dey stay together simple. This was how that other one came in with the colleague and bestie format, why have a woman as your bestie or personal assistant? Listen as a married man, your only female bestie should be your wife.

“All these single ladies claiming besties to married men, all of una be side chicks to that man, you can’t be with him, locked up alone in one room and not do one or two, nothing person wan tell me biko.

“Stop deceiving yourselves, when she becomes your ex, move on and focus on your wife.

”Imagine your ex visiting your matrimonial home to cook for you as a married man. haba na ment? Ndi ala, I am so angry right now.”

