Lt.-General Waidi Shaibu, the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has assured troops of the Nigerian Army that their welfare remains the topmost priority under the present administration.

This is as he also assured the troops of his plans to resolve the challenge of accommodation in Army barracks across the country.

The COAS gave this assurance on Thursday during his visit to the troops of the 82 Division at the Division Headquarters in Enugu State, and the Forward Operations Base in Ivo, Abia State.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Army spokesperson, Lt.-Colonel Apollonia Anele, in the early hours of Friday, the COAS lauded troops for ensuring security in the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

He expressed that their sacrifices and commitment to duty have contributed immensely to the improved security situation across the South East.

“He assured them that their welfare remains a top priority and encouraged them to remain proud of their service to the nation. He also pledged to address the challenge of accommodation in Army barracks across the country,” he said.

According to the statement, the Army Chief also attended, as a Special Guest of Honour, the closing ceremony of the 2nd Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Convention 2025, held in Enugu, where he emphasised the significance of RSMs as the official link between the officers and the soldiers, and to the moral compass of discipline and regimentation in the Army.

Shaibu also stressed that the conference, themed “RSM Roles in Operational Readiness and Combat Effectiveness,” provided a platform for meaningful deliberations and the exchange of ideas aimed at strengthening regimentation, discipline and leadership across all formations and units of the Army.

He described the convention as a significant event, being his first official engagement since assuming office.

The Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-General Isa Abdullahi, who was the organiser of the event, commended the RSMs for their zeal, commitment and dedication in upholding discipline within the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the convention had broadened participants’ understanding of their regimental responsibilities and enhanced their leadership capabilities.

The statement stated that the COAS also visited Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, where he commended the people of the state for their continued support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

“He assured that the Nigerian Army would remain proactive in tackling security challenges confronting the nation; and with sustained collaboration among the Armed Forces, other security agencies and the general public, insecurity would soon become a thing of the past,” the statement said.