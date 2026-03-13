…As Osun ALGON Organises, Ramadan lecture, Special Prayer for His Re-election Bid

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured Local Government Chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that their waiting period to resume office at their respective council secretariats is almost over.

The Governor gave this assurance on Thursday, during a Ramadan lecture and special prayer organised by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Osun State chapter, in support of his second-term re-election bid.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke, in February 2025, after swearing in the elected Local Government officials, directed them to stay away from council secretariats across the state in order to avert a possible breakdown of law and order.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, commended them for their patience and continued confidence in his leadership.

The governor said he acknowledged their sacrifices, patience and leadership qualities in guiding their supporters and party loyalists across their respective local government areas.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Osun ALGON, Sarafadeen Awotunde, appreciated supporters of the council chairmen across the state for their steadfastness since 2025.

According to Awotunde, “We members of Osun ALGON remain committed members of the Peoples Democratic Party and we are in full support of the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

He also called on all aspirants seeking various elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections to mobilise voters en masse for Governor Adeleke in the forthcoming August 15 governorship election, noting that his victory would serve as a foundation for the party’s success in future elections.

Delivering the Ramadan lecture, Islamic scholar Abdullahi Olorunlomoerue advised the elected council officials to see the challenges they are currently facing as a test from Allah.

He urged them to continue to show kindness and empathy to their supporters and followers despite not yet in office.

While giving a vote of thanks, Chairman, Ede South Local Government Area, who double as ALGON Secretary, Hon Lukman Afolabi popularly known as Abere Soose, appreciated all the participants for deem it fit to take part in the programme.