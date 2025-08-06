‘Your View; Host, Morayo Resigns From TVC Communication

The Managing Director of Television Continental (TVC) Entertainment and chief host of Your View, Morayo-Afolabi Brown, has officially resigned from TVC Communications after 12 years of service.

Morayo’s resignation was announced in a press statement issued by Edward Akintara, TVC Manager, PR, Corporate Communications & Marketing on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Morayo will stop working with the media organisation on Thursday, August 29, 2025, adding that she stepped down to dedicate herself to a personal passion project she has been nurturing for some time.

READ ALSO

“We celebrate her for the incredible impact she has made, not only on Your View, but also to millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond,” the statement partly reads.

TVC Communications recognised Morayo’s pivotal role in shaping Your View, calling her exit a major moment for the show.

The company, however, assured viewers that the programme would maintain its quality and momentum.

It also expressed its gratitude for her years of dedication, praising her as an inspiring figure and extending best wishes as she embarks on her new journey.