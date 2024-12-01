Your Victory Testifies to Members’ Confidence in You, Tinubu Tells NUJ President

Share

President Bola Tinubu has told the newly elected President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, that his overwhelming victory was a testament to the members’ confidence in his leadership qualities.

The President who extended his heartfelt congratulations to Yahaya on his election as the President of NUJ at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference in Owerri recently, also congratulated other newly elected members of his executive.

He commended the Union for organising a rancour-free election at the conference.

He expressed optimism that Yahaya’s experience, particularly as the former Deputy President of the Union, would be instrumental as he led the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The President emphasized the importance of the press taking on its constitutional roles with a renewed patriotic passion, aligned with the vision and efforts of the founding fathers of journalism in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the President encourages Yahaya and the new leadership to address malpractices within the industry.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring a free and independent media integral to deepening democracy and promoting national development.

The President expected Yahaya’s tenure to reflect a strengthened commitment towards upholding journalism ethics while fostering a collaborative relationship with the government to build a just and equitable society.

Share

Please follow and like us: