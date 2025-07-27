New Telegraph

July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025
Your Victory Brings Hope, Inspiration To Nigerians, LP Tells Falcons

The Labour Party has hailed the Super Falcons’ victory over Morocco in the final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing it as a source of much-needed hope and inspiration for Nigerians during a difficult time in the nation’s history.

Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a congratulatory message to the players and team officials, said the triumph on Moroccan soil was a remarkable achievement that reflects the resilience, courage, and indomitable spirit of Nigerians at home and abroad.

According to her, the win goes beyond football success, serving as a symbolic reminder of what is possible when determination is matched with purpose.

She expressed hope that the moment of national pride would signal the beginning of a new chapter of glory and resurgence in Nigeria’s collective journey, despite the hardship and setbacks caused by failed leadership.

