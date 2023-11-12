Your Sun Won’t Set In Afternoon, Adeboye Tells CAN President At 60

Religious and traditional leaders on Sunday offered prayers in thanksgiving to God, as they gathered to celebrate the 60th birthday of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

In attendance for the birthday celebration of Okoh who is also the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International otherwise known as The Nation Builders, were dignitaries from the church circle, government and business community.

Also present at the event were former Military President, Gen. Yakubu Gowon(Rtd); General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Wife of Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono; Archbishop Emeritus, Cardinal John Onaiyekan; CAN National Officers, members of the diplomatic community, among several others dignitaries

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye who led the prayers for the celebrant, assured him that “his sun will not set in noon,” and that God is still working out greater things for him.

He said: “I could recall 21 years ago when I was approaching the age of 60 and people were getting excited about the celebration. I was a bit distressed because I knew the assignment that God gave to me.

“The assignment God gave me is to plant a branch of RCCG in every nation of the world. But at the time, we were in the 56 Nations of the world. I looked at my life and realized that I was not halfway to fulfilling the assignment.

“But I remembered what God said to me He decides when the sun sets for anyone. It’s over 21 years later, the sun hasn’t set. By the Grace of God, we are in 195 Nations of the world.

“So, the message I brought for you from God Almighty Himself is that your ‘sun will not set in the noon’. Secondly, I can tell you that you haven’t started yet. God is still working out greater things for you. I can also assure you He will protect and take care of you. He will perfect the Ministry He put in your care. We would all gather to celebrate many more years.”

Former Military President, Gowon (Rtd) highlighted the leadership qualities of Archbishop Okoh, particularly the grace and ability to live an exemplary life, however, challenged the CAN President to champion the cause of peace in Nigeria and beyond.

While pointing out that quality and purposeful leadership were lacking in Nigeria, Gowon noted that the likes of the CAN president were urgently required for Nigeria and the world to enjoy the much-needed peace.

Archbishop Emeritus, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, in his remarks, described the celebrant, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, as a gift to the country.

He recalled with nostalgia, when Archbishop Okoh, served as his deputy during his days as CAN President years ago. “He’s a peaceful man and we had a cordial working relationship, even when his bid to succeed him was unsuccessful. He never took it to heart, rather he supported my successor.”

In his appreciation remarks, Archbishop Okoh said he was overwhelmed by the show of love from family, friends, and other well-wishers from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.