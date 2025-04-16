Your Success Is An Inspiration, Tinubu Tells Abudu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Group, describing her success as a source of inspiration and pride for all Nigerians.

The President conveyed his message in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, following Abudu’s inclusion in the 2025 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World list.

He praised Abudu’s achievements as a media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural ambassador for Africa.

Tinubu commended her creativity and unwavering commitment to telling Africa’s stories with authenticity and a strong indigenous voice.

“Through her compelling storytelling, Mo Abudu has captivated global audiences and fostered a profound sense of pride and unity among Africans everywhere,” the President noted.

He also lauded her vision and leadership in nurturing a new generation of creative talents, highlighting her pioneering contributions to Nigeria’s and Africa’s creative industries.

These include the establishment of EbonyLife Media, EbonyLife Place, EbonyLife Academy, and the $50 million Afro Film Fund (AFF).

Tinubu recalled that Abudu had previously been recognised by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman,” noting that she continues to elevate the image of Nigeria and Africa on the global stage by spotlighting real issues, celebrating African excellence, and challenging stereotypes through film, media, and technology.

The President wished her continued success, greater recognition, and enduring impact.

“Your success is not just your triumph but a source of inspiration and pride for all of us,” he said.

