Your Strength Lies In What You Achieve, Tinubu Tells Son, Seyi At 40

President Bola Tinubu has told his son, Seyi to remember that his strength lies in what he achieves and how he inspires others to believe in themselves as he clocks 40.

The President gave this advice in a tribute to his son yesterday.

Tinubu wrote: “Today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become.

“You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities.

In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.

“Forty is a special age. It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings.”