Your Statement Very Divisive, Childish, Osun NNPP Chairman Carpets Ganduje

Osun State Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Tosin Odeyemi has described a statement credited to former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he could have ‘slapped’ his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso if he met him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as uncalled for.

Odeyemi, however, dared Ganduje to carry out his threat whenever he sees Kwankwaso for him to know that Nigeria is no more an indiscipline country where you can behave as you like.

Ganduje had earlier had a disagreement with the newly inaugurated Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the demolition exercise embarked upon by his administration.

He argued that the exercise did not follow due process and that the new governor, being a ‘stooge’ of Engr Kwankwaso, is doing the demolition to spit his administration.

It was reported that Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso went to Presidential Villa on the invite of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which coincided with the time Alhaji Ganduje also went to report his displeasure over what he described as a vendetta against his administration.

It was there that he told the reporters that “I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him”

In his reaction, Dr. Odeyemi wondered what could have been Ganduje’s constant ‘headache’ about the rising profile of Kwankwaso with President Tinubu.

He noted that whenever the immediate Kano state governor heard or read that Kwankwaso is meeting Tinubu, he will be jittery and starts running helter-skelter.

Odeyemi stressed that for a former governor to have threatened to ‘slap’ an elderly man, shows how horrible he directed the affairs of the state, not to talk of a number of political hooliganism he must have encouraged.

“How could a whole former governor make such a statement when he was not drunk? Did he think we are still in the era where any indiscipline act can go unchallenged in Nigeria?

“Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso is our pride, we don’t joke with him, he’s not a leader anybody can embarrass, if he has a problem with Governor Yusuf he should go and settle it at home, he should leave our leader out of it.

“It baffles right-thinking Nigerians to see Ganduje always jittery whenever President Tinubu has anything to do with Kwankwaso. Is he trying to compare his relationship with Tinubu with that of the duo?

“Ganduje should go and rest. He should start building a political empire as being done by our leader, Engr. Kwankwaso. And if he feels he wants to try the patience of the NNPP family in Nigeria, he should go ahead with his threat. A word is enough for him if he is wise”.