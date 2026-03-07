Your Sacrifices’ll Not Be In Vain, Tinubu Tells Armed Forces

…says Nugeria now out of dark tunnel

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians and members of the Armed Forces that the nation would ultimately prevail against all forms of insecurity, emphasising that the sacrifices of the country’s brave servicemen and women will never be in vain.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu gave the assurances during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Armed Forces at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday night.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of officers and men on the frontlines.

“ I have listened to the Chief of Army Staff on my recent approvals to the Nigerian Armed Forces. My duty is to thank all of you on behalf of a grateful nation, knowing fully well that many times you are without your families and that you stay away from them. Some of you are facing attacks by bandits and terrorists.

“ I commend your courage, sacrifice, and professionalism as you put your lives on the line in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens”.

He noted that the gallant efforts of the security forces have continued to degrade the capabilities of terrorist groups and bandits operating in various parts of the country.

“You have been working to serve the country deeply and protect our sovereignty. This nation will always be grateful to you, and your sacrifices will not be in vain, I assure you.“

He assured them of continued investment in modern equipment, intelligence, and logistics to enhance their operational effectiveness.

The President thanked Nigerians for their endurance during the economic reengineering.

“ I am happy to inform you that your sacrifices and that of fellow citizens, all the sacrifices are not in vain. We are now out of the dark tunnel,” the President said.

President Tinubu also used the opportunity to extend his heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Borno State over the recent terrorist attack in the state.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Oluwafemi Oluyode, represented by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, commended the President for various approvals which had enhanced their welfare and operational efficiency.

“I want to appreciate the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for the auspicious opportunity of marking the breaking of fast for both faiths. This unique period offers us the opportunity to renew our service and our commitments to our fatherland.

“I want to most sincerely thank our indefatigable President for the various approvals for the upward review of salaries of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as the upward review of allowances of the Brigade of Guards.

“These various approvals also extend to the areas of equipment procurement as well as the provision of decent accommodations for the members of the armed forces.

“These laudable approvals will go a long way in enhancing our operational efficiency, and I assure you that they are well-received by all members of the armed forces,” the CDS said.