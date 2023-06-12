Your Sacrifices Will Pay Off, Tinubu Assures Nigerians On Subsidy Removal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again assured Nigerians of their sacrifices to fuel subsidy removal will not be in vain.

The opportunity cost of fuel subsidy forfeiture, President reiterated will be compensated by his administration through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.

He gave these assurances in his address to mark June 12, 2023 democracy celebration day. Tinubu’s immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari approved every June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day. On June 12, 1993, late Chief MKO Abiola was adjudged to have won a freest and free rancour presidential poll that was eventually annulled by the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida ( Rtd).

Assuring Nigerians of the intent and purposes of his administration to birth succour and make living conducive for Nigerians, President Tinubu reiterated his assurance to Nigerians during his inaugural address on May 29.

He recalled: ” On May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich.

“I admit that the decision will impose an extra burden on the masses of our people. I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements”.

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain.

“The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives”.