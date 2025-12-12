On Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu extolled the personnel of the Nigerian armed forces for their service to the nation, declaring that their sacrifices remain the backbone of Nigeria’s peace and stability.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Maj.-Gen. Tariwerie Gagariga, the COAS, gave this commendation at the 2025 Chief of Army Staff Christmas Carol in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Gen. Shaibu said the festive season offered troops a moment to reflect on the year’s battles, victories, challenges and blessings, while appreciating God for the gift of life.

Shaibu added that 2025 had been “eventful, demanding and operationally rewarding”, crediting troops’ gallantry in all theatres of operation for the Army’s successes in strengthening national security.

“You are the reason Nigeria continues to stand united and secure. As your Chief of Army Staff, I salute your courage, dedication and unwavering loyalty to God, country and the uniform you proudly wear,” he said.

The COAS urged officers and soldiers to celebrate the yuletide season responsibly, maintaining discipline and alertness, especially as operations intensify in the closing weeks of the year.

He reassured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remained resolute in protecting the nation, stressing that the force’s achievements were driven by the professionalism and cooperation of its personnel.

The COAS thanked officers and soldiers for their support throughout 2025, encouraging them to step into the New Year with renewed confidence and commitment.

He further prayed for peace, joy and divine blessings on all families within the Army community and wished troops a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2026.

He also expressed gratitude to the families of the personnel for their perseverance and support for their spouses who are on the frontline defending the nation.

New Telegraph reports that the Christian Carol of Nine Lessons featured readings of lessons from the scripture by the dignitaries one after another.

Additionally, there was song ministration by renowned gospel artists, including Panam Percy Paul, Yadah, Pam Monday and Jeremiah Femi Coker, as well as the Military Choir from across formations and barracks.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, served as the special guest of honour and was represented by the wife of the Minister of Defence, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

The officiating minister and Director of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic), Rev. Fr. (Brig.-Gen.) Anthony Maimagani emphasised the importance of life and unity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He noted that the Christmas season presented an opportunity for all to think positively and act in love towards one another, calling on the Christian faithful to imbibe the spirit of affection.