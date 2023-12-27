Your Roles In Securing Yorubaland Cannot Be Forgotten, Oluwo Mourns Akeredolu

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRosheed Adewale Akanbi has described the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the people of Ondo State and the Yoruba race.

Oba Akanbi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem and made available to journalists in Osogbo, commiserated with the Akeredolu’s wife, his immediate family and good people of Ondo State.

He said: “The demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was a colossal loss, not only to his immediate family but also to the good people of Ondo and Yoruba race by extension.

“I Commiserate with his wife, immediate family and the good people of Ondo State. Yoruba race has lost a rare gem. He will be missed.

“The role he played in securing Yorubaland cannot be forgotten. He was a nationalist. You are a champion. History will continue to be kind to you. May your souls continue to rest in peace.”