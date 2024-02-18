Your Relationship Determines Your End

TEXT: 1 Corinthians 15:33; Proverbs 13:20; Ecclesias- tes 4:9-10; Amos 3:3. Proverbs 13:20. “He that walketh with the wise men shall be wise: but a com- panion of fools shall be destroyed”. 1 Corinthians 15:33. “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners”. Amos 3:3. “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?”. Relationship is the way in which two or more people or things are connected, or the state of being connected. It is also the way in which two or more people or groups regard and behave towards each other.

Who you relate with or associate yourself with will determine where you will end your journazey in life (your destination). If your relationship with God is very cordial then you will end well but if you don’t have a good relationship with God then your end will be full of regrets or had I known (such a person will have his/her part with Satan). If your relationship is with ungodly association then you will not end well but if your relationship is with Godly Association, you will end well.

Also, you need to know that if your relationship is with the wrong association (wrong people) then you will not end well but if your relationship is with right the association (right people) then you will end well. Then, you need to choose your relationship or association wisely.

*WHO CAN YOU RE- LATE WITH?*

Those who you relate with, your friends or the company that you keep determines where and how you will end your life and destiny. If you walk with the wise, you will become wise but if you walk with the fools, you will become a fool.

i. Walk with someone that knows better than you do so that you can learn from him or her. Someone you can look up to. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10.

ii. Walk with the wise so that you can become a wise person. If you want to be wise you need to walk with the wise. Proverbs 13:20.

iii. Walk with someone that you can listen to always, someone that can guide or counsel you from time to time. Proverbs 11:14; Proverbs 15:22.

iv. Walk with the right and positive person. The proactive person. Avoid myopic, negative or bad person. Run away from those that will influence you negatively. 1 Corinthians 15:33.

v. Walk with someone that can add value to you in one way or the other. Run away from a liability. Life is give and take. Run away from parasitic relationship. Run away from someone that has nothing to offer you. Proverbs 27:17

vi. Walk with the someone that can rebuke or correct you when you do the wrong things. Run away from those that will deceive you when you are doing the wrong things. Proverbs 22:6.

vii. Walk with the diligent or hardworking person. When you walk with the diligent, you will learn his way and you will become hard- working. Proverbs 22:29.

viii. Walk with someone that is focused or that has a focus. Walk with someone that has a Vision, someone that is goal oriented. Someone that has a Dream. Genesis 37:5, 9. Kindly make the right decision in your relationship and association and you will end well.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. I received the grace to walk with the wise people in Jesus Name.

2. I break my relationship with the fools in Jesus Name.

3. I attract positive people to my life in Jesus Name.