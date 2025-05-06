Your Political Future Is Bright, Abbas Tells Kalu

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has described Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu as a rising star in Nigeria’s political landscape, predicting greater heights for him in the future.

Abbas made the remarks on Tuesday when he led members of the House to cut a birthday cake in honour of the Deputy Speaker after the plenary session.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, turned 54 on Monday.

“We congratulate our brother, partner, mutual ally, and friend. For almost two years, we have been working seamlessly,” Abbas said.

“I am a very lucky man, working with somebody who appreciates, understands me, and is always ready to support me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. He’s such a sound, knowledgeable, and technical person.

“So today, on behalf of the 360 members of the House of Representatives, I say a big happy birthday to you. Congratulations on your attainment of the age of wisdom. You are now an elder statesman and part of the comity of elders.

“Our prayer is that God continues to be your shepherd and pillar of strength, and grants you the wisdom and altitude to represent not just your constituency but the South East and Nigeria at large.

“Your Excellency, with the way you are going, the sky will be your limit. I see you in places we can’t even imagine. People like you, with the kind of commitment and patriotism you have for Nigeria, have a future that will outshine the past and present. Congratulations.”

In response, Deputy Speaker Kalu expressed deep appreciation for the Speaker’s kind words and reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to supporting the House leadership.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for being who you have always been,” Kalu said.

“From time to time, I go to him and say, ‘Sir, let’s do an appraisal. Is there anything I’m not doing well so we can fix it?’ because I’m here to support. My job is to assist and make him succeed. If the Speaker is successful, I am successful.

“Sparingly do you find a principal who wants his deputy to rise. I wish him well because the leadership circle still needs him. He has treated me well, and I enjoy working under him. For the remaining two years, we will give you all the support.”

Kalu also thanked his colleagues and the press corps for their support.

In a related development, the House of Representatives Press Corps, led by its Chairman Gboyega Onadiran, presented a birthday card to the Deputy Speaker, describing him as an outstanding lawmaker.

Similarly, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) extended warm birthday wishes to Kalu.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osuigwe (SAN), and General Secretary, Mobalaji Ojibara, the NBA lauded Kalu as “a remarkable leader whose dedication to legislative excellence and commitment to democratic ideals continue to inspire hope and confidence in the governance of our nation.”

