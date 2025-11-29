Your Pedestrian Has Come To Stay, Osoba Tells Ogun Community

The member of the House of Representatives representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Olumide Osoba has assured that the footbridge located at Aseese Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has come to stay.

Speaking during a visit to the location on Saturday, following a protest over the planned relocation of the pedestrian bridge on Friday, Hon. Osoba, who was accompanied by the member of Ogun State House of Assembly for Obafemi-Owode, Hon. Soneye Damilola, and the Iyaloja of Obafemi-Owode Local Government. Commended the people for their resilience.

During the visit, the delegation heard first-hand how the dense population, heavy daily crossings of traders, schoolchildren, commuters, and marketgoers, as well as frequent high-speed traffic, have resulted in a history of dangerous crossings and tragic loss of life, making the original bridge site the safest and most urgent priority.

The lawmakers expressed commitment to protecting lives, assessing the community’s heavy daily pedestrian movement, and ensuring that critical federal projects remain where they truly serve the greatest number of people.

The traditional rulers and community leaders in Aseese and Maba in the Ogun State end of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway on Friday called on the Ministry of Works to rescind the directive to relocate the footbridge sited at Aseese Bus stop, stating that it would further expose residents of the communities to the loss of more lives.

In a peaceful protest on Friday, the placard-carrying leaders said the laying of the bridge’s foundations four weeks ago was borne out of the needs assessment of the over 50,000 residents of the community, spreading through the RCCG New Auditorium, Shimawa, Ogijo, Christ Embassy Grounds, Aseese, Power Line, Papa, and over 50 industries and 60 educational institutions.

Speaking at the venue, the Baales of Aseese and Maba, Chief Rotimi Adesina and Jamiu Sonola, respectively, frowned at the directive to relocate the footbridge to the NASFAT section of the road, which merely holds occasional events, and already enjoys the only existing U-Turn in the axis.

Chief Sonola said the commencement of the footbridge a few weeks ago was the outcome of several years of petition and agitations of the residents of the community to influence the government at both the state and national levels to ensure the construction of the bridge to save the lives of residents and visitors.

Chief Adesina on his part, said any attempt to relocate the bridge will be unjust, dangerous, insensitive and at variance with common sense, people’s needs and a slap on the principles of justice and general benefits of the people.

Justifying the need for the bridge at Aseese, the duo of Chairmen, Mercyland Community Development Committee (CDC) and Aseese CDC, Dr Biyi Adegoroye and Deacon Lawrence Adisa Oyelakin, respectively, said the communities are densely populated, as thousands of people cross the expressway daily, both young and old.

Present at the occasion were the Iyaloja of Obafemi Owode Local Government, Alhaja Ganiat Oyelakin, the police and other community leaders. Iyaloja said hundreds of women and children are affected daily, and some of them have lost their lives while crossing the road.