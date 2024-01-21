Your Pastor Isn’t Your Doctor, Canada-Based Doctor Tells Nigerians

A Canadian-based Emergency and Family Physician, Arinze Onwunelu, has advised Africans particularly Nigerians to know the difference between their pastors and doctors. He made this clear in his latest Instagram post tagged ‘Your Pastor and Your Doc- tor’, where he spoke on the role of pastors and the role of physicians. Onwunelu said a lot of Nigerian patients with visiting visas are not allowed to see physicians of his caliber but will have to pay the consultation fee of $350 for 15 minutes in Calgary where he is based, if they are to see them.

He said it was disappointing that these Nigerian patients will opt for anointing oil and not take prescribed medications after he takes his time to attend to them for free. The doctor said ironically General Overseers on their part will take to the slightest instructions when they visit and will even go the extra mile in getting medications to last them years while returning to Nigeria, saying they lacked trust in the genuinity of the medicines available in the country.

Citing his experience with a Nigerian patient, he partly stated:”…To be honest with you is disappointing to me as a physician that has been around for decades to give someone treatment and he comes around to tell you that he didn’t use it. “And why didn’t you use it? They said they used anointing oil. What do you mean by that? “… Our mumu too much. Think about it, I don’t know whether to say we are ignorant or we don’t appreciate things? I can’t explain it.”

He continued:”That some pastors will come to this place and do what I ask them to do… I am a Catholic from birth, my pastor in this Canada, my Rev. Fr. will come to the clinic and do whatever I say, no prob- lem. And I go to church and listen to him every Sunday, it is what it is…”