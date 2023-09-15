Your N400m Electricity Project Claim False, Ivo LG Chair Replies ICDU President

The Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Chief Emmanuel Ajah has described as false the claim by the President of Ishiagu Community Development Union (ICDU), Chief David Ajah that he has spent N400 million to provide electricity in the mineral-rich community.

Ajah had during the recently conducted Amaeze Development Union Election in Ishiagu that he has restored light in Ishiagu which has been in darkness for years with N400 million spent on the electricity project.

But Chief Ajah described the ICDU President’s claim as blatant lies and challenged him to show projects.

Ajah while addressing members of the correspondent chapel who paid him a courtesy visit in his ALGON office in Abakaliki, the state capital, alleged that the ICDU President has not spent up to N30 million on the electricity project as Chairman of a committee set up to restore power supply to in the community.

“In 3 years, you get about N900 million as ICDU President. He said he did a N400 million electricity project in Ishiagu, we see the project, where are the projects, where are they? I am ready to pay for the inspection of the electricity project in Ishiagu.

“He was the Chairman of the electricity project to bring light from Awgu junction to our place, Ishiagu town and he said he has spent N400 million. I can count the poles he mounted and I will set up a committee to do that. It is not up to N30 million that he has spent. Who is he deceiving?

This is someday that if allocation comes in, he will share the money without any single project. This is the major problem in Ishiagu. Allocation will come in, he will take it to somebody that is causing problems in the entire Ishiagu and they will share the money without any project for the community” he stated.

He noted that he has made a difference as Chairman of Ivo local government which he said was verifiable.

“I have made a difference in Ivo local government. In terms of security, I have made a difference and I have returned to normalcy, in terms of infrastructure I have also made a difference.

“I asked my predecessors why they didn’t bring soldiers to the local government to help tackle security challenges and they said it was difficult to do so. But I have brought soldiers to three checkpoints in the local government.

“The three checkpoints are; Alkaeze, Mile 2 and Ojukwu Bus Stop. I also have 25 Mobile Policemen at the place where an INEC official was killed. I take adequate care of them to ensure good security, I spend a lot on security.

“I have built a very fine Magistrate Court in the local government. We had no Magistrate Court before, our people were used to going to Ohaozara before for cases relating to Magistrate Court but I have built a befitting Magistrate Court to save them from the stress they pass through in going to Magistrate Court. This brand new Magistrate Court I built will be commissioned this month.

“In human empowerment, I have about 50 SAs and I have about 25 youths and women that I gave N500,000 to make them self-reliant to reduce unemployment. I have 100 windows that I pay monthly.

“I am the only local government Chairman in this local government that has paid bursary twice this year within my one year in office as the Chairman and it has never been like this before.

“I have also given all the ward councillors in the local government culverts to build and no council Chairman in the state has done this”, Ajah stated.