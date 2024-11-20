Your Media Team A Jamboree, Showumi Knocks Tinubu

Share

A prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and public affairs analyst, Segun Showunmi, has criticized the media aides of President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a major failure.

Recall that Tinubu has faced widespread backlash over the growing number of his media aides, with the recent appointment of Daniel Bwala adding to the controversy.

In a statement titled, “President Tinubu’s Cacophony of Media Aides,” Showunmi expressed disappointment in Tinubu’s inability to assemble an effective media team.

He, however, advised Tinubu to streamline his media team by designating one aide as the Special Adviser on Media, while others should serve as Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants.

“If the President cannot organize a basic media team, how can he inspire them to achieve results?” Showunmi asked.

“What exactly is their role? He confuses media management with public relations, conflates spokesperson duties with social media optimization, and entertains the outdated idea of ‘attack dogs’ in an era where credibility is paramount and young people are more interested in humour and trends.”

“The reason is simple: accountability must rest on one person’s shoulders, not several. The media, especially international outlets, need a clear point of contact who has cabinet-level status and understands the guiding principles of your policies—if you have any, which I doubt,” he said.

Showunmi further warned that Tinubu’s current approach could tarnish his reputation and reflect poorly on the Yoruba people.

“This disorganized strategy will embarrass you, and by extension, the resourceful Yoruba people will be viewed with disdain,” he added.

He also criticized Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, asserting that it demonstrated a focus on politics rather than effective governance.

“Confusion and a cacophony of people is no media team, it is at best a jamboree reflecting your huge confusion,” he added.

