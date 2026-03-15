Your Love, Sacrifice Don’t Go Unnoticed, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Mothers

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has told Nigerian mothers that their love, care, and sacrifices do not go unnoticed as they celebrate Mothers’ Day on Sunday.

In a statement commemorating the day, Mrs. Tinubu wrote:

“Today, I honour and celebrate every mother across Nigeria. Your love, care, and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Beyond the big sacrifices, it is the small, quiet moments that truly define a mother’s love. On this special day, we carry those moments in our hearts and say thank you for the warmth and love you selflessly give.

“To all mothers who nurture, love, and shape our families, you are the heroes of our nation. I implore our mothers to continue teaching and guiding children, passing down wisdom and strength that will benefit future generations.

“May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour through our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Happy Mothers’ Day.”