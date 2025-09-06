Your Life Filled With Profound Testimonies, Tinubu Tells Chikelu At 95

President Bola Tinubu has said that Owelle Gilbert Chikelu has lived a life of profound testimonies, impact on humanity, and selfless service to the country as he celebrates his 95th birthday.

The President, in a tribute, wrote: “It is a thing of joy and eternal thanksgiving to God to celebrate the gift of longevity, surrounded by family and loved ones and count numerous blessings of ages past.

“Your 95-year journey on this side of eternity has been filled with profound testimonies.

“Your life and work in the public and private sectors have consistently reflected excellence, integrity, and service to humanity.

“As a friend of many decades, I would especially appreciate your numerous contributions to our nation’s progress.

“As Permanent Secretary, ‘Super Permanent Secretary’ as fondly called, you distinguished yourself in the ministries and several departments you served, including Mines and Power, Economic Development and National Planning, Employment and Labour, and Petroleum Resources.

“You epitomised the true essence of public service in promoting peace, stability, and development. Many of the initiatives introduced during your stewardship continue to shape and inspire improved service delivery to this day.

“It is fitting that your 95th birthday coincides with the public presentation of your biography, ”Owelle: The GPO Chikelu Story,” written by historian and archivist Nze Ed Keazor.

“I firmly believe that this work, launched today, September 6, in London, is a gift to the public and to political office holders, offering invaluable lessons on integrity, accountability, and patriotism.

Today, our nation faces enormous challenges. It is my earnest prayer that your story will continue to serve as a beacon for all who aspire to serve with honour, responsibility, and accountability.

I celebrate you with great admiration, trusting that your story will continue to inspire generations.

Happy 95th birthday to the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Owelle of Ichida, Owelle of Anaocha, and Knight of St. Paul, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).”