The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Boltek System Limited has congratulated her childhood friend, Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, the first female accountant general of the federation, on her 61st birthday and the launch of her book and a foundation.

Dr Joke Sofowora, in a Statement, described the celebrant as a woman of extraordinary character whose life has been defined by service, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

Reflecting on their enduring friendship, which began as children, she recalled that their bond dates back to 1965 when they first met as young girls growing up in the same community.

“Our shared upbringing and membership in the Blessed Bomode Oku Society laid the foundation for a lifelong friendship that has continued to flourish over the decades.

“We grew up together, attended the same school, Christ Apostolic Grammar and shared many dreams. When she later got married to my cousin, it simply confirmed what we already knew in our hearts that we were family in every sense of the word,” she stated.

“When I was completing my Doctorate programme and the weight felt heavy, she stood beside me not with noise but with quiet assurance.

She believed in me even on days I doubted myself. That is who she is, she’s a builder, and a woman who pours into others without keeping score.”