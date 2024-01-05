Your Leadership Quality Unquantifiable, Ajadi Felicitates Kano Gov At 61

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on his 61st birthday, Friday, saying his leadership qualities are unquantifiable.

In a statement he issued in commemoration of the birthday, Ajadi said the Kano Governor is a shining light in Nigerian politics, as he has shown forthrightness, and quality leadership in steering the affairs of Kano Stae, adding that “the people of Kano are fortunate to have such a God-fearing individual as their governor”.

He said, “You have shown Nigerians that our party meant well for Nigerians. You remain a good Ambassador of our party. The people of Kano state have also benefitted immensely from our manifesto which you have followed in detail to bail out the people from the misrule of Kano state by previous administrations”.

Ajadi who was the NNPP’s governorship candidate in Ogun state in the last governorship election said Abba Yusuf as a governor has shown humility and doggedness, saying “All efforts of the opposition parties in the state to soil your clean image have been futile. You are in the minds of the people. This is the reason why they are praying ceaselessly for your victory at the Supreme Court.

“I assure you by the Grace of God, you will serve eight years as Governor of Kano state. Four plus Four is Eight. Your first term is sure, your second term is secured.

“We want you to use the occasion of your birthday to rededicate your life to the upliftment of the downtrodden in the society and to transform Kano State into an enviable one”, Ajadi said.