Your Leadership Lit Path That Guides Us Today – Otu Extols Duke At 64

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated former Governor Donald Duke on the occasion of his 64th birthday, describing him as a statesman of rare distinction whose legacy continues to inspire the state and the nation.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu extolled Duke as a leader whose name sparkles in the annals of Cross River’s political history. He noted that Duke’s tenure as governor remains a shining testament to courage, compassion, and progress.

According to Governor Otu:

“Former Governor Duke’s time in office was not merely about governance but a renaissance of vision, service, and passion. It was a season when hope blossomed and Cross River’s pride was rekindled. His leadership lit a path that continues to guide our collective aspirations.”

Governor Otu emphasized that Duke’s legacy goes beyond physical structures or projects to encompass enduring values such as innovation, creativity, and a bold belief in Cross River’s capacity to lead. These, he said, remain living testaments to the power of vision-driven leadership.

He recalled that Duke’s administration reimagined Cross River as a hub of culture, tourism, and enterprise, during which the Carnival Calabar gained global acclaim and the state became a reference point for creative governance.

“Those were years when Cross River’s name was etched on the national and international map in colours too bold to fade,” Otu remarked.

Governor Otu added that Duke’s contributions extended beyond infrastructure, touching the very soul of the people through transformative policies that ignited dreams and rekindled faith in the possibilities of purposeful leadership.

“Such footprints cannot be erased from the sands of time,” he declared.

He further noted that even after leaving office, Duke has remained a beacon of wisdom and an inspiration to younger generations, embodying the qualities of an elder statesman whose life is anchored on service and vision.

“As you celebrate sixty-four glorious years, I rejoice in your new chapter as a statesman and fountain of inspiration,” Governor Otu said, while praying for renewed strength, abiding joy, and enduring fulfilment for the former governor.

The governor concluded:

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Cross River State, I heartily felicitate with you, Your Excellency, and wish you a happy 64th birthday. May your light never dim, and may your days be crowned with peace, laughter, and divine favour.”