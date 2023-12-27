Your Impact, Legacy Will Remain In Our Hearts, Alli Mourns Akeredolu

A Senator representing Oyo South in the 10th Senate, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli has expressed deep sadness over the untimely demise of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abbas, and made available to the newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my sincere condolence to his family, friends, and the great people of Ondo State during this difficult time,” he said.

Alli described the late Akeredolu as a highly disciplined, respected and accomplished leader who dedicated his life to the service of his people.

The lawmaker said the late governor’s contributions to the development and progress of Ondo State cannot be overstated.

He said that the late Akeredolu was a visionary leader and his commitment to good governance has left an indelible mark on the State.

“Under his administration, Ondo witnessed significant growth in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure amongst others.

“His passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of our Party were truly inspiring. He was a true statesman and a beacon of hope for his people,” he said.

Alli said that the late Akeredolu’s legacy would continue to inspire generations of leaders to work towards a more prosperous and united Nigeria.

“In this moment of profound grief, it is my prayer that the family of the late governor finds solace and strength in the fact that served his people meritoriously.

“May they be comforted by the outpouring of love and support from all who admired and respected him.

“Rest in peace, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Your impact and legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of the people you served,” he said.

He urged the people to honour his memory by continuing the work and striving to fulfil his vision for a better Ondo State.