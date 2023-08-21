‘Your House Must Go Down’, Wike Threatens Demolitions Hours After Assuming Office As FCT Minister

The newly-appointed minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to bring down any houses built in violation of the law in the nation’s capital, regardless of whose property will be affected.

Wike’s threat is coming barely three hours after his inauguration and assumption into office as the FCT minister on Monday, August 21.

The former governor spoke at a news conference held at the FCT Minister’s office in Garki, Abuja, where he took his oath of office alongside 44 other recently appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The FCT Minister stated that all homes built on green spaces or to obstruct the Abuja Masterplan will be torn down, regardless of who owned them or not.

“All those people who are distorting the Masterplan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

“Be you a Minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back, the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself,” Wike said.

Wike responded, “Say the truth, you don’t like those who step on toes,” in response to inquiries about whether his promised demolition will be used as a form of retaliation against his rivals. I’ll trip you up.