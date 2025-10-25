Your Footprints Will Endure Across Generations, Tinubu Tells Adebutu At 90

President Bola Tinubu has told Chief Adebutu Kessington that his remarkable contributions to business, philanthropy, culture, and national development are footprints that will endure across generations as he clocks 90.

The President, in a tribute to the nonagenarian wrote: “In his 90 years on earth, Chief Adebutu Adebukunola Kessington has enjoyed countless God’s blessings, for which we, his friends and associates, are thankful.

“From a humble background in the serene town of Iperu-Iremo, where his life’s journey began, Chief Adebutu rose to national prominence as a businessman, philanthropist, and cultural icon who embodies the virtues of hard work, honour, and compassion.

“In our long years of friendship, I have enjoyed a cordial relationship with Chief Adebutu, founded on mutual respect and admiration. He is not only a friend but also a reliable brother, a loyal, honest, and dependable gentleman whose integrity and humility are widely admired.

“Through his admirable personality, business acumen, resilience, and benevolent spirit, Chief Adebutu distinguished himself as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding entrepreneurs. His remarkable contributions to business, philanthropy, culture, and national development are footprints that will endure across generations.

“Through hard work and consistency, he became a national icon and role model. His entrepreneurial spirit pioneering the modern lotto business has created jobs, sustained families, and inspired young Nigerians.

“Equally enduring is his philanthropy. Through the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, countless indigent students have received scholarships, while communities have benefited from his support for youth programmes, sports, culture, and social development. He has remained a silent giver, touching lives without fanfare.