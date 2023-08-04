Your First Year Historic, Eventful, Makinde Hails Olubadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the first year of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on the throne of his forebears as historic, eventful and filled with many positive developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State.

In a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde stated this on Friday, while felicitating the Olubadan on the first anniversary of his coronation.

Makinde, who lauded the monarch for being a visionary and patriotic leader, said the Olubadan has been working with the government to uplift Ibadanland in particular and Oyo State as a whole.

He added that the political scientist has brought his wealth of experience to bear on elevating the throne and attracting positive developments to Ibadanland.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Oyo State, I felicitate our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as he celebrates the first anniversary of his coronation.

“In Oba Balogun, Ibadanland has found a classy, patriotic and visionary royal father, who has not only made history in a short time but has also contributed immensely to the many positive developments being witnessed in the state capital.

“Kabiyesi, as you celebrate your first anniversary on the throne of your forebears, it is my prayer that God will grant you more years in good health and with more wisdom to lead your people.

“Under your reign, may Ibadanland continue to grow and develop and may its people continue to experience prosperity in every ramification.

“Congratulations, Kabiyesi”, the governor said.