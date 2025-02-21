Your Exceptional Work Has Inspired Us All- Ayodele Aminu

Share

The Editor In Chief and Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu has applauded various awardees selected for the New Telegraph 2024 awards.

In his address at the award night held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos state on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ayodele Aminu emphasized the significance of recognizing exceptional personalities across various spheres of life, stating that “awards are motivational tools that spur morals.”

The prestigious New Telegraph Award Night took center stage on Friday in Lagos state, celebrating outstanding individuals who have surpassed expectations and inspired others to reach their full potential.

The highly anticipated event, chaired by Chief Bode George, saw a rigorous selection process by the panel of judges, who carefully evaluated nominees before presenting awards to deserving winners.

Aminu noted that the New Telegraph Newspaper is renowned for its excellence in journalism and has received numerous awards for its commitment to delivering high-quality content and exceptional reporting.

He emphasized that this year’s award ceremony aims to galvanize awardees to continue striving for excellence, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

On behalf of the editors and staff of the newspaper, Aminu took the opportunity to welcome all guests to the monumental event.

Present at the event are; the publisher of the New Telegraph newspaper who doubles as the senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu amongst other Dignitaries.

