Your Developmental Strides Noticed From Afar, N/Delta Affairs Minister Tells Otti

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr Abubakar Momoh, on Thursday, applauded the developmental strides of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, saying the echoes reverberate beyond the region.

The Minister told the Governor when he helped a team to inspect road projects of the Ministry and NDDC in the State, that even the President has noticed his people loved him because of his excellent performance, which he said was the reason the visit got favourable approval.

“Your Excellency, you’re one person that everybody loves because when the issue of visiting your state was mentioned there was no dissenting voice. I was surprised that the Hon. Minister from this state (Abia) from the other divide, was also in support just like the president himself said yes, I think the people generally love you.

“From afar, we have also witnessed your developmental strides, I was reading recently and saw that less than a year since you came aboard, 10 major road projects have been executed in the state,” the Minister said.

He lauded Governor Otti for the heightened security in the State at the moment and appealed to him to continue to make peace in the region a top priority for the economic prosperity of the people.

Momoh said the ministry was not in competition but in collaboration with States to achieve meaningful development, which was necessary to achieve results.

Responding Governor Dr Alex Otti requested the Minister to mobilize contractors back to sites to complete abandoned NDDC projects scattered across Abia State, regretting that Abia was a major beneficiary of abandoned projects. He added that some other NDDC roads in the state were deplorable State and needed attention.

“I want to say that the Niger Delta Ministry and of course the Niger Delta Development Commission, both of them are very important to us because these are two institutions that represent us at the same time even though we own one, that is the NDDC but the ministry we do not own.

“The truth is that any road done by either the ministry or agency under you is a plus to the state and we will not go back to it.”

The Governor noted that the major problem that militated against the completion of some of the NDDC road projects was long outstanding debts for jobs executed and appealed to the Minister to take a critical look at the issue with a view to getting the projects back on stream.