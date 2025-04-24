Your Defection Must Be Transformative – Nwoko

Share

The Senator representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, on Thursday, urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to ensure that his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) goes beyond symbolism and is backed by the capacity to deliver meaningful change.

In a statement made available to journalists by his media consultant, Michael Ogar, Senator Nwoko described the governor’s move as a significant moment in Nigeria’s political evolution.

“With your courageous defection to the All Progressives Congress, a landmark history is being rewritten. This moment is not just about shifting allegiances; it is about the bold possibilities now within reach.

“For the first time in decades, we have a real chance to restructure Nigeria’s federating units through constitutionally backed reforms that serve justice, equity, and true federalism,” Nwoko stated.

“As Governor of Delta State, leading the charge among five PDP governors now aligning with the APC, you have stepped into a reenergized party. A party that has already begun laying the groundwork for bold constitutional amendments.”

Nwoko, who chairs the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft, said key among the challenges facing the region is the creation of two new viable States – Anioma and New Delta.

“Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalization.

“This is the golden hour for the South, and especially for Delta. Your move to the APC must be anchored in vision. Embrace the party’s progressive agenda. Lead the charge for constitutional reform. Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy.

“Your decision to align with the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda will ensure that the proposed New Delta State and Anioma are not left behind, but instead benefit immensely from the vast opportunities available at the centre.”

He emphasized that the governor must rise to the demands of the moment, urging him to break away from the legacy of the past.

“The past must not be carried into the future. As scripture warns, ‘No one pours new wine into old wineskins.’ Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.

“Your defection must not be symbolic; it must be transformative. This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development. It is time to right the wrongs of the past,” he added.

According to the statement, the creation of Anioma State will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of the people of Delta North, recognizing their longstanding pursuit of equity and parity.

Nwoko gave assurances that the proposed New Delta would address the deep internal asymmetries within the current Delta State structure. He said it would empower neglected communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.

“For the first time, the APC is armed with the numbers to amend the constitution. This time, we can fulfill these promises without demanding painful tradeoffs from the South. We are not lobbying from a place of weakness—we are standing firmly in a position of strength.

“These changes are more than political; they are economic necessities. They are about focused governance, better infrastructure, increased federal allocation, and grassroots democracy. Two new states will mean two new engines of development.”

“Let us move forward, not cautiously, but courageously—with clarity and conviction,” the statement concluded.

