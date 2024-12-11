Your Days Are Numbered, APC Group Tells Adeleke

""" """

A sociopolitical group, Osun Unity Forum, on Wednesday, reminded Governor Ademola Adeleke that he should see himself as a tenant in the Osun Government House, saying his tenure would be over come 2026 Governorship Election.

Osun Unity Forum is a support group under the All Progressives Congress. Its major role among others is to mobilise people for the party in the coming elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference heralding mobilization for proper positioning of the party for the 2026 Governorship Election, the Convener of Osun Unity Forum, Barrister Abimbola Amusan stressed that Governor Adeleke is just a temporary occupant of the office for a long time.

Amusan who harped on the need for unity of purpose for the task ahead of the next election, pointed out that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) is fully prepared to take over Osun government house.

According to him ” Administration of Osun state should not be a family business affair, where nepotism is the order of the day”

He said the APC which is the modern architect of Osun state will be supported by the forum and make all efforts in building the bridge and help in shaping the future of the state.

However, in his remarks at the conference, the Coordinator of the Unity Forum, Chief Daud Olasupo pointed out that the objective of the Forum is to bring all stakeholders together in order to serve as a unifying factor in an effort to ease Governor Ademola Adeleke’s from his present position.

He pleaded with all party stakeholders in the state and beyond to adequately support the leadership of the party in order to ensure victory come 2026 Governorship Election in the state.

He also asked members across the state to rally support for the forum, saying that the forum was not set up for any candidates but vowed that whoever is chosen by the party would be supported.

Olasupo also pointed out that as of today, there is no factionalization in the party as it’s been rumoured around in a bid to discourage party members from coming together.

