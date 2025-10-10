Your Courage Lights The Way To Brighter Future, Oluremi Tells Girl-Child

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has told the girl child in the country that her courage lights the way to a brighter future.

Mrs Tinubu said this in her remarks commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child on Friday, October 10, 2025.

She said, “Today, on International Day of the Girl Child, with the theme: ‘The Girl I am, The Change I lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,’ let us remember the daily struggle of our girls.

“To every brave girl, striving to reach the classroom, walking miles for water, or carrying the quiet strength of displacement, you are seen, you are heard and valued. Your courage lights the way to a brighter future.

“Let us come together to support our girls to reach their maximum potential.

“Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2025.”