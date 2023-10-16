Your Contribution To Our Party’s Growth, Immeasurable, NNPP’s Ajadi Felicitates Oke

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated the South West geo-political zonal Secretary of the party, Dr. Babatunde Oke, on his birthday, describing his contribution to the growth of the party as immeasurable.

Ajadi in a statement issued on Monday, described Oke as a patriot, a grassroot mobilizer, a trailblazer and a strong pillar of the party, adding that “he has dedicated his energy efficiently in ensuring that the NNPP is well received by the teeming youths in the South West. It is as a result of this and more that I felicitate you on your birthday”.

Ajadi said with the likes of Oke in the party, “the future of the party is bright and it is going to be a party to beat in the 2027 general elections”, while wishing Oke good health, “more resources and sound mind to be able to coordinate our party in the South West region.

“As you grow in age, I pray that God will give you more knowledge and understanding to pilot your family’s progress and our party affairs in the South West region and the country as a whole. So on behalf of our presidential candidate and party ĺeader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and other chieftains of our party both in the South West and at the national level, I congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday today.

Ajadi nevertheless called on Oke to dedicate his new age to the progress and development of the party, saying “As you know, the task ahead is huge. Ahead of next general election, we need to double our efforts and ensure that our party is a force to reckon with both at the national level and in the various states in the South West. Renew your energy; be more dedicated and we shall all rejoice more in 2027. Wishing you the best”, he said.