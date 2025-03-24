Your Conduct Demands Extensive Checks, Kogi West Indigenes Blast Natasha

Share

Kogi West indigenes, yesterday said the unstable and embarrassing conduct of the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, had shown that her call for periodic drug tests for senators was apt.

The indigenes said the embattled senator’s advice was in order, considering the fact that her conduct since she refused to obey a simple sitting arrangement rule at the Senate, had truly called for a drug test to ascertain if she was free from the influence of substance.

The constituents were responding to a statement by the embattled Senator, where she called for period drug tests for senators, in response to a statement by the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Sunday Karimi.

Their reaction came through a statement signed by the Chairman, Kogi West Patriotic Assembly, Ayodele Joshua, PhD; and Secretary, Kareem Adigun.

Karimi had said former Governor Yahaya Bello had been vindicated by the embarassment AkpotiUduaghan had brought on the Senate and Nigeria as a whole.

