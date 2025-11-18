Your Commitment To Religious Tolerance Laudable, Olubadan Hails Sultan Of Sokoto

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has lauded the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for his unwavering commitment to religious tolerance, unity, and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Olubadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, the commendation followed a courtesy and solidarity visit by the Sultan and his delegation to the Olubadan Palace at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja described the Sultan, whom he referred to as a military officer, diplomat, religious leader, and National President of the Nigeria Traditional Council, as a brother and friend whose leadership foundations were nurtured in Ibadan. He noted that the Sultan remains a detribalised national figure whose example should be emulated by all religious leaders to foster peace and avert religious conflict in Nigeria.

The Olubadan also expressed gratitude for the Sultan’s prayers for long life and his continued support for the growth of humanity.

He particularly commended the Sultan, who serves as the Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, for facilitating the appointment of Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, the first Ibadan indigene to the position of Vice-Chancellor since the institution’s establishment in 1948.

Earlier, the Sultan stated that his visit, accompanied by representatives from all six geopolitical zones, was to express appreciation to the Olubadan and acknowledge Ibadan’s role in providing the land and enabling environment upon which the University of Ibadan was built.

He assured Oba Ladoja that the university would continue to consult him for guidance and support whenever necessary.

The visit was attended by top dignitaries, including members of the Sultan’s entourage, University of Ibadan management staff, traditional rulers, and the President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief (Barr.) Ajeniyi Ajewole.