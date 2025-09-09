Every successful business has a plan. The plan may be simple or very complex. It may be written down in a document or contained in some blueprint.

It can be well-structured or sometimes unstructured. Such a plan will typically transition from the ideation stage to a well-defined process for executing the plan.

In the same manner, as we observe in business, it is important to develop a career planning and management playbook to guarantee success in a career journey. Such a playbook should be clear and concise.

Whether written down or carefully crafted in your head, it must be detailed and adaptable to be able to withstand the usual turbulence and topsy-turvy that often occur on the path of every journey in life.

The business plan will often consist of various elements, strewn into a whole part that becomes the roadmap or implementation guide. In the same way, a career playbook often includes various parts like an orchestra coming together with different parts and pitches to present a flawless and perfect harmony or rendition.

Sometimes, at the start of somewhere in the middle of an orchestra rendition, you may notice a discordant tune, noticeable by those with an inner ear for music. In the same manner, in business and career, discords and struggles arise. The mastery with which the conductor of the orchestra brings the grand symphony into a harmonious position is a function of the playbook.

Want success in your career? Get a playbook. Your career playbook should contain three important and critical elements, namely: Career continuity plan, Career recovery plan, and Career management plan, respectively.

The presence of these important parts will help you build and develop a harmonious career playbook, which guarantees a smooth and grand career journey.

I will attempt to briefly explain each of these playbook chapters in this piece. Businesses are created for continuity, or put differently, business managers and owners often think and develop a continuity plan to help them navigate the various uncertainties and challenges associated with the operating environment.

In the same way, a career continuity plan would contain your career template and action plan to ensure continuity and growth in your career journey.

This will typically include your Mission, Vision, and Developmental actions. It may also contain a SWOT analysis where you are constantly measuring your skills and competencies, with an eye on growth opportunities and environmental threats.

You should not be caught napping if you are constantly measuring these different elements and gliding in the right direction, when the clouds bellow. In business, owners and managers continue to scan the environment and de-risk operations using various available methods like insurance and diversification.

Yet, despite such best intentions, businesses can sometimes run into headwinds, and in such instances, a recovery plan should be deployed instantly. This is not any different in career journeys.

A career recovery plan helps you anticipate and draw up various scenarios when headwinds or turbulence occur, and you can take the best or various options open to you at that point in time. I know it is strange to hear that you can take career insurance, but now you know.

If suddenly your organisation is downsising as a reaction to market situation, or you fall on the wrong side with your manager or employer, and you are asked to step out of the game, if technology and innovation suddenly sweep across your trade or industry, your career recovery plan kicks in to help you remain focused to navigate that curve. A career recovery plan is a very essential tool. A business strategy is useless when not executed.

It will only remain a piece of paper if the content is not brought to life in implementation. Your career management plan involves what you do daily to ensure you do not deviate or lose focus on your destination.

When a captain or pilot takes the reins of their vessel or equipment, they set navigational aids to keep on course to their destination. While you sit back and enjoy the sail, the captain continues to check and keep all plans on course.

Your career playbook will involve the accumulation of capabilities along your journey so that you continue to fine-tune and strengthen your capacity, not only to deal with career frictions when they occur, but also that you continually increase your cumulative credit, earning power and networth along the larger landscape of the career value chain where you eventually become a Category King and expert in your industry. When you attain such status, you command a premium.

This also applies to organisations and businesses. They must always have these stated elements clearly embedded to ensure continuous availability, motivation, and high-level productivity. Stated mathematically, CCP + CRP + CMP = CAREER PLAYBOOK. Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy.

We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organizations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an ever-changing business world and to optimise their career goals and productivity. Talk to us today. contact@fastrackacademy.org Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.