Your Brother Left Enduring Legacy, PDP Press Corps Condoles Makinde

Journalists covering the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have told the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to take solace in the fact that his late brother lived a fulfilled life.

The corps in a statement issued by its Chairman, Samuel Ogidan, described the death of Sunday as a huge loss to the Makinde family and asked them to take solace in the fact that every creature will on an appointed return back to his maker.

“Engr. Sunday Makinde was not just a brother, but a pillar of support and a committed patriot, who dedicated his life to the progress of Oyo State and Nigeria,” the statement added and said the deceased’s exceptional brilliance, humility, and vision will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

“His demise is no doubt a huge loss to you, the entire Makinde family, the people of Oyo and Nigeria as a whole.

“We understand the immense grief you are currently experiencing and want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and the people of Oyo State.

“We encourage you to take solace in the numerous testimonies about his fulfilled life and legacy, believing that he has gone to rest in the bosom of the Almighty God,” the statement added.

