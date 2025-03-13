Your Blood Type Can Affect Risk Of An Early Stroke – Study

Share

Researchers in the United States have said that people with one of the type A blood groups are more likely to have a stroke before the age of 60 compared with people with other blood types.

Results of their study are published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Blood types describe the rich variety of chemicals displayed on the surface of the red blood cells.

Among the most familiar are those named A and B, which can be present together as AB, individually as A or B, or not present at all, as O. Even within these major blood types, there are subtle variations arising from mutations in the genes responsible.

In a study published in 2022, genomics researchers uncovered a clear relationship between the gene for the A1 subgroup and early onset stroke.

Researchers compiled data from 48 genetic studies, which included roughly 17,000 people with a stroke and nearly 600,000 non-stroke controls.

All participants were between 18 and 59 years of age, reported the ‘Science Alert’. A genome-wide search revealed two locations strongly associated with an earlier risk of stroke. One coincided with the spot where genes for blood type sit.

