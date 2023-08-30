Your Biggest Blessing Might Be In Hands Of Worst People – Rema

The award-winning artist revealed that some of life’s most significant blessings could potentially be found in the company of those who may not initially appear favourable.

He made this revelation in a tweet via his X (formerly Twitter) page while speaking to the new generation who often time embraced the idea of swiftly cutting ties with individuals who are deemed challenging or unfavourable.

According to him, steadfastness and patience may yield unexpected rewards, emphasising that being a positive presence in someone’s life could lead to a meaningful impact.

He wrote, “Some of your biggest blessings might be in the hands of the worst people you might ever come across.

“In our generation of quitting on people early, just remember that there’s a reward for the steadfast, and your presence in their lives might be the true lecture they need. God didn’t place you in their hands by mistake,”

