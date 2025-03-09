Your Best Governor Award Well Deserved – Aminu Tells Adeleke

Share

The management of New Telegraph Newspapers led by its Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, Mr Ayodele Aminu on Sunday presented an award of the best Governor in Health sector to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for his rehabilitation and upgrading of over 200 Primary Health Care centres (PHCs), Imole Medical Outreach among other good governance deliveries.

Presenting the award to the Governor, Aminu said the good performance of Governor Adeleke is widely known to the public at home and abroad, a factor he said warranted the award particularly for the health sector.

According to him, “We watch with interest your passion for good governance. We noted the rehabilitation of over 200 primary health care centres. Thousands have also benefited from your Imole Medical Outreach.

“Your good work was noticed nationally and internationally, hence you were rated the best Governor in the South West for attention and positive delivery on primary health care. That award earned your state $500,000.

“For us at New Telegraph, we noted that you deliver where your predecessor did not. In our selection process, we were unanimous to confer this award on you to further encourage you to deliver more for the collective good of Osun people.”

Responding, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation for the award, describing it as “an incentive for me and my team to do more not just within the health sector but across critical areas of the state economy.

“When we came on board, we met the primary health care centres in a terrible state. As PHCs is the first point of medicare for our population, we resolved to upgrade and rehabilitate the primary health centres.

“We have upgraded over 200 already with solar power and water supply alongside rehabilitation of the structures.

“We are commencing phase two of the rehabilitation and upgrading alongside our move to the secondary health centers.

“As you have recognized us, the Bill Gates Health Challenge competition also rated Osun as the best in the South West on Primary Health Care.

“As you noted, we were awarded a 500,000 dollar prize. We are ploughing back the money to the PHCs to complete the process of upgrading and secure the lives of our people at the grassroots.

“So this award strengthens our resolve to push ahead with serving the people at all cost”, the Governor told the New Telegraph management team in a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed.

