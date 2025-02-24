Your Atalanta’ll Battle Relegation Without Lookman, Okocha Fires Gasperini

Share

Eagles star fires brace in Empoli

Nigerian legend, Austin Okocha, has hit out at Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, saying his club would have been battling with relegation if not for the contribution of Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, and wondered why such a dedicated player would be savagely disrespected by his coach.

Gasperini directed the blame at Lookman after the former Everton star missed a penalty in La Dea’s 3-1 Champions League defeat to Club Brugge last Tuesday despite the forward scoring the club’s only goal after coming off the bench. The Serie A club were eliminated from the Champions League following the defeat.

Several former footballers, including Alessandro Del Piero and Samuel Eto’O, have declared their support for Lookman.

Okocha said Gasperini overreacted by calling Lookman the “worst penalty taker” “I think Gasperini overreacted by calling Lookman the worst pen – alty taker,” Okocha was quoted by Mozzart Sport.

“He seems to have forgotten the incredible contributions Lookman has made to Atalanta. Many top players have missed crucial penalties without facing such harsh criticism, so why is Lookman’s case being treated differently? In my opinion, if you take Lookman out of Atalanta, the club could struggle and even risk relegation.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles were in imperious form as Atalanta demolished Empoli in an emphatic 4-0 away win yesterday.

The African Footballer of the Year scored his goals in both halves with the first one coming in the 43rd minute after Mateo Retegui had added to Emmanuel Gyasi’s own goal.

The Nigerian added his second of the night in the 55th minute of the encounter.

