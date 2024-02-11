Your Advice on Subsidies, Insensitive –Ayo Teriba Tells IMF

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its Post Financing Assessment for Nigeria and concluded that Nigeria’s capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. It however said that fuel and electricity subsidies are costly for Nigeria, do not reach the poor it is meant for should therefore be phased out completely.

But in a swift reaction to the advice yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba. said that the IMF was insensitive to the socio-political agitations in the country over economic hardships which the government can- not ignore. “IMF is just being insensitive to heighten socio-political agitations that the government cannot ignore. With growing protests and threats of strike, the government knows much better.”

Teriba noted that Nigerians are facing serious challenges occasioned by the economic difficulties, “going ahead at this time to canvass for any policy action that could aggravate the already bad situation is insensitive,” he said. He further urged the government to look for ways to reduce the pains of its economic policies on the citizenry, considering the fact that the gains of the policies will take time to come.