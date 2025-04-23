Youngsters Intensify Training At Ikoyi Club Easter Tennis Clinic

Share

The annual Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic began yesterday with the training of young smashers at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

For the 2025 tennis Clinic, boys and girls kids between the ages of 5 and 7, 8 and 10, 11 and 13 as well as 14 and 16 are involved in the clinic expected to sharpen the skills of the youngsters in the game.

Parents and their kids were all over the place at the tennis club of the Ikoyi Club tennis section when our correspondent visited on Tuesday.

Over 100 kids are taking part in this holiday clinic which extends till Friday while the tournament for the event takes place on Saturday, April 26 at the club.

Dr. Emeka Azinge is one of the parents and he told our correspondent that his six-yearold daughter would try to explore all the way to grow in the game.

Share