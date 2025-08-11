Youngsters Face Heart Risks From Excessive Screen Time –Study

A new study has found that the time children and teens spend video gaming, scrolling through social media or watching TV could be putting their future heart health at risk. Researchers published findings of the study in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA)’.

According to the researchers, each additional hour of screen time is associated with an increase in heart risk factors like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. “It’s a small change per hour, but when screen time accumulates to three, five or even six hours a day, as we saw in many adolescents, that adds up,” said the lead investigator David Horner, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

“Multiply that across a whole population of children, and you’re looking at a meaningful shift in early cardiometabolic risk that could carry into adulthood,” Horner added. Cardiometabolic risk refers to increased likelihood of developing heart disease, stroke, and diabetes due to a cluster of interconnected risk factors.