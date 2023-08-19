Youngster, Phatiah, Wins At 2023 Esteem Awards

Promising music youngster, Fatiah Ojediran better known as Phatiah has emerged winner at the 2023 edition of the Esteem Awards. Phatiah clinched the Best Single Collabo Awards of the year with her latest single ‘Hallelujah’ featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Aside winning the Best Single Collabo Award in recognition of her latest music effort, the “Education” and “Jeje” crooner also mounted the stage to thrill the guests with her awesome style of music filled with deep lyrics.

No doubt, Phatiah’s stagecraft has come of age to a level where it is being appreciated by all and sundry as evidenced through her recent performances across various locations and various events.

Expressing his satisfaction after the event, Nigeria’s top DJ, DJ Bombastic, gave Phatiah’s performance a thumbs up and described her as one of the next big things in Nigeria’s music industry.

Corroborating this view, Phatiah’s publicity manager who also provides support and services for Phatiah as her chaperon, Blessing Aletan, agreed that Phatiah is indeed coming of age, while assuring that Phatiah still has aces up her sleeves that she is yet to reveal to the world, as such, music enthusiasts should keep their fingers crossed for more of Phatiah.