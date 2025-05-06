YoungOG Releases ‘EBUBE’, Explains Transition From Asha Gangali

Share

Veteran Nigerian singer and music executive, YoungOG, formerly known as “Asha Gangali” has revealed reasons behind his new musical brand name, as he released a new single titled Ebube.

YoungOG is the brain behind Roc Da Mic Africa, a popular talent hunt platform where raw talents are identified and nurtured to stardom.

The Ninja Bike crooner stated that his musical journey as an Afrobeats artist and decade-long activism in the Nigerian music copyright segment contributed to his transition into this new brand “YoungOG” which is an embodiment of the Afrobeats culture.

“You’ll know and appreciate this when you listen to my new single EBUBE and other forthcoming records,” he said.

YoungOG also revealed that his new sound and brand is tailored to appeal to the GenZ and Gen Alpha because it has been in the making for the past few years.

“I noticed that I’ve always been years ahead of any Afrobeats dispensation, not trying to brag, but it’s the reality when you look at my musical journey, which is the reason why my sound is always fresh and dope.

“Rebranding from Asha Gangali to YoungOG was necessary due to changes in the demographics that consume the music and drive the culture.

“My new sound is “Eclectic“ and I’m really excited about this new dispensation.

“I’ve actually metamorphosed from Gangali to YoungOG since 2023 but the process of rebranding is very tedious both creatively and administratively,” he noted.

YoungOG confided that he has not abandoned his prominent role in the Nigerian Music Copyright segment, having served as National Treasurer of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and a member of the Board of Directors at Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

He asserted that “I will continue to demand transparency, accountability and adherence to global standards in our music institutions, which are the administrative pillars for copyright protection and Music Royalties Management.”

YoungOG’s debut single “EBUBE “ is a contemporary Highlife banger with catchy melodies.

“The song features newly signed artists Peppa and Tbeatshiii. EBUBE is now available on all streaming platforms.

