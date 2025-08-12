Young Women Urged To Embrace Technology

The Kwara State Government has charged young women to embrace technology and innovation, while championing their role as future change-makers.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, at the SHE CREATES summer camp, a non-residential STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) programme organised by W.TEC (Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre), the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olorungbebe, expressed pride in the girls’ engagement with innovation, emphasising their emerging role in reshaping the tech landscape.

Represented by the Director of Human Capital Development, Mrs. Wumi Oludare, the Commissioner congratulated the graduates on the tech skills they’ve acquired and reminded them that their participation helps in closing gender gaps in technology, while empowering them to address societal challenges.

The Programme Coordinator of the Chidimma and Havilah Foundation (CHF), Pastor Femi Ogunsola, said the foundation sponsored three girls to participate in the She Creates Summer Camp, with the aim of equipping them with basic technology skills and preparing them to become tech-savvy.

He reiterated the foundation’s unwavering commitment to championing the cause of the adolescent girl child, empowering them to excel academically, socially, and professionally.

Pastor Ogunsola further reaffirmed the foundation’s desire to sponsor an even greater number of adolescent girls for next year’s programme, in order to broaden the reach and impact of this life-changing initiative.

He expressed optimism that such opportunities will inspire the beneficiaries to embrace innovation, pursue their dreams without limitations, and become role models for others in their communities.

An educationist, Mrs. Khadijat Idris, urged young girls to always seek validation from their parents, even when they feel uncomfortable, charging them to make their parents their best friends and allies in their growth.

W.TEC’s Kwara Coordinator, Mrs. Ibiyeye Temitope Kaothar, said, “Since launching SHE CREATES in Kwara, our programs, including this camp, are opening doors for girls in tech across the state. Parents should seize the opportunity to enrol their daughters in future editions.”

She said: “W.TEC has been in existence for the past 17 years, operating in Lagos and other states. We came to Kwara in 2017 with the endorsement of the State Ministry of Education, and by 2018, we began our operations in the state. This is the second She Creates Camp we are hosting here.”

She added that this year’s camp hosted 10 female students, who participated in a five-day non-residential programme, learning skills such as AI applications, web design, and more.

According to her, the camp serves as an opportunity to introduce participants to digital literacy at an early stage, while building and instilling in them the self-confidence they can carry wherever they go.

A trainer with W.TEC, Mrs. Ibrahim Tolulope, said, “ Over five days, the girls explored tech and graphics skills. We’re currently working in 15 government schools across Ilorin and Offa, reaching around 30 schools statewide.”

Miss Taiwo Adejare Omotosho, an SS3 student of Brilliant Star School, Tanke, said the camp was a perfect blend of fun and discovery.

Omotosho said, “I’m excited to return next year, another five days to dive deeper into tech and be inspired.”

AbdulAzeez Aisha Oyinkansola, an SS3 student of Access World Diamond Academic, Atiku Road, Adewole, said, “ The graphics design training was fascinating! I learned how to bring digital art to life, and I can’t wait to create more.”

Maryam Ahmed, the camp’s best graduate, expressed gratitude, saying that “ Thank you, W.TEC, for this empowering experience. The skills and confidence I’ve gained will guide my next steps, and I hope to pay it forward by uplifting others.”