Young Talent, Agbebaku, Embraces Nigeria

Apromising young football enthusiast is steadily developing within England’s grassroots football environment, and his growing connection to his heritage is becoming an important part of his journey.

Ohimai Agbebaku, a 12‑year‑old youth player involved in community and academy‑level football, continues to enjoy the game as part of his personal development.

Having previously played with local junior clubs, he has progressed through structured youth setups where he has been able to learn, grow, and build confidence.

His participation in advanced training programmes reflects his commitment to improving his skills within a supportive environment designed for young players’ development, without any professional obligations or employment.

Although he would be eligible for both England and Nigeria at youth level in the future, his family has expressed pride in their Nigerian heritage.

Speaking from the UK, his father shared the family’s sentiment: “As he grows older, he may have opportunities to represent either country at youth level, but culturally, we encourage him to stay connected to his Nigerian roots.”

Many families in the diaspora share similar feelings, encouraging their children to embrace their background while continuing their education and hobbies abroad.

For now, Ohimai remains focused on enjoying football, learning, and developing at his own pace—while proudly carrying both his British upbringing and Nigerian heritage with him.